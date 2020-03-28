Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.33% of Albany International worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.28 million. Research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

