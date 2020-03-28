Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.63% of Limoneira worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 13.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 29.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

LMNR opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Limoneira from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.