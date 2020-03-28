Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 197,500 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.84% of Sientra worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Sientra from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Sientra from $13.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. Sientra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 131.32%. Analysts anticipate that Sientra Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

