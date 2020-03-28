Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 214,851 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.08% of Veracyte worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $577,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $423,015.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

VCYT stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Veracyte Inc has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -85.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

