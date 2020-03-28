Bamco Inc. NY Sells 112,437 Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,437 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.12% of Dynatrace worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DT. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.66.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 21,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $442,718.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,352,423.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $3,882,942.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 567,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,743.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 696,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,288,040.

DT opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

