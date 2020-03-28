Bamco Inc. NY Sells 14,110 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 55,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,457,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $190.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.40 and its 200 day moving average is $224.79. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura cut their price objective on Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.20.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

