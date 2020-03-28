Bamco Inc. NY Sells 23,111 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,111 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Invitation Homes worth $14,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of INVH opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

