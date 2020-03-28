Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,441 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Netflix by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $357.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.58.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

