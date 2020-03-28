Bamco Inc. NY Sells 36,200 Shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.85% of Arco Platform worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Arco Platform by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Arco Platform by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02. Arco Platform Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.24. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Arco Platform Ltd will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.