Bamco Inc. NY Sells 3,769 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after buying an additional 121,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after buying an additional 443,415 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,427,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,333,000 after buying an additional 179,046 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,235,000 after buying an additional 108,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,079,000 after buying an additional 419,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.09.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $198.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,284. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

