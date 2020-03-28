Bamco Inc. NY Sells 39,677 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,677 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 187,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 106,472 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Owens Corning by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Owens Corning by 535.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 379,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 319,599 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.28.

Owens Corning stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

