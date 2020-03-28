Bamco Inc. NY Sells 50,000 Shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.24% of Opera worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Opera by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,204,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,931 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Opera by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Opera during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Opera during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. Opera Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $129.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.11 million. Opera had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Opera Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on OPRA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Opera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Opera from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Opera from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

