Bamco Inc. NY Sells 58,362 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,362 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average of $120.98.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

