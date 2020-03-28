Bamco Inc. NY Sells 87,700 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87,700 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,649,000 after buying an additional 157,101 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 487.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 98,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARWR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

ARWR opened at $28.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,939 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

