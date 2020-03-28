Bamco Inc. NY Takes Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WORK. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter worth $220,628,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Slack by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,761 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Slack by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,846 shares in the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter worth $113,570,000. Finally, AH Equity Partners IV Parallel L.L.C. acquired a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter worth $85,793,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Slack alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WORK. ValuEngine upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

NYSE:WORK opened at $28.58 on Friday. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion and a PE ratio of -18.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $33,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $1,460,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,187,786 shares of company stock worth $25,625,056 in the last quarter.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.