Bamco Inc. NY Takes Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 126,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.13% of Tower Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.06 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

