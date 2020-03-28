Bamco Inc. NY Trims Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,529,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85,033 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.96% of Cerus worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 112.64% and a negative net margin of 95.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 26,535 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,260.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 26,684 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,795.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,855 shares of company stock valued at $674,399. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

