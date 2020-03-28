BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Update

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 457,500 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 27th total of 331,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANF. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.38. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In other news, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Samis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $619,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $2,400,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

