Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $1.86 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.29 or 0.02509329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00193768 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00042970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,150,283 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

