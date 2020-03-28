Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,265,885 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 277.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265,885 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.57% of Old Republic International worth $38,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 268,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 459,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,841,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 851,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,065,000 after buying an additional 37,441 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $256,424. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.