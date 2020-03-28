Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 26,095 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.44% of Euronet Worldwide worth $37,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $90.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average of $144.16. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.78.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.