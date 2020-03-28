Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 52,739 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,930,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.36% of Teck Resources worth $33,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,114,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,124,000 after acquiring an additional 77,485 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,160,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,667,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 83,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

NYSE:TECK opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

