Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 66,191 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,999 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.88% of IBERIABANK worth $34,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter worth $20,728,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 202,723 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 183,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 132,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,865,000 after acquiring an additional 125,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter worth $8,159,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBKC opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

