Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 71,410 Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Orange worth $37,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orange by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 249.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 147,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 63.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Orange stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. Orange SA has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. New Street Research upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

