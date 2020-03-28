Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 9,749 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.67% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $36,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 580,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 348,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,061,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $15,315,000.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.18. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 113,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

