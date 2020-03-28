Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.90% of Horace Mann Educators worth $34,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,573.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $159,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

