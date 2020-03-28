Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.04% of MGM Growth Properties worth $36,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 49,688 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,026,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,998,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,387,000 after acquiring an additional 299,828 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MGP opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

