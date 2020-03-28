Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.46% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $38,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $65.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.34. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $101.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.2719 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

