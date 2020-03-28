Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.57% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $33,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of URTH stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.21. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $102.28.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.