Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,114,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.65% of Zynga worth $37,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zynga by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 232.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $30,687.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at $522,892.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,590,431 shares of company stock worth $10,227,398 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZNGA opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 167.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZNGA. KeyCorp began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

