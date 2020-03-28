Bank of America Corp DE Buys 155,101 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

NUSC stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.