Bank of America Corp DE Buys 166,045 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,586 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.24% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $34,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,893,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

