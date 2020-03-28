Bank of America Corp DE Buys 60,106 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $33,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,096,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 65,055 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter valued at $6,838,000.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

