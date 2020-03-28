Bank of America Corp DE Buys 62,663 Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,588,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 62,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $33,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 2,615,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,586,000 after buying an additional 95,865 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,476,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 162,027 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,450,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 51,695 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 544,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NFJ opened at $9.71 on Friday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

