Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,586 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.48% of AptarGroup worth $35,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

Shares of ATR opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.51. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

