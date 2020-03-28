Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.61% of Syneos Health worth $37,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,522,000 after buying an additional 734,221 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,311,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,489,000 after purchasing an additional 120,024 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,334,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 111,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.

SYNH opened at $41.60 on Friday. Syneos Health Inc has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs purchased 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,424.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

