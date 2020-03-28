Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.25% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $36,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

ADSW opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Advanced Disposal Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.