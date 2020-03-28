Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.54% of BOK Financial worth $33,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $88.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.