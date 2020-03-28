Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.52% of AMERCO worth $38,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AMERCO by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in AMERCO by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AMERCO by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AMERCO by 3,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $288.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $222.34 and a fifty-two week high of $426.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.46. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.72.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. CL King raised shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 6,300 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.62 per share, with a total value of $1,730,106.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,919,204.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,500 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.17 per share, with a total value of $379,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,801. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

