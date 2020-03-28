Bank of America Corp DE Has $33.04 Million Stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 2,914.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.23% of Rattler Midstream worth $33,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTLR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 976.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 496,183 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,124,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after buying an additional 349,972 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 683.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 266,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 232,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 218,405 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTLR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 181.25%.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 6,000 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.