Bank of America Corp DE Has $33.24 Million Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.22% of American Equity Investment Life worth $33,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,465,000 after purchasing an additional 76,384 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,002,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,851,000 after buying an additional 114,613 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,634,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after buying an additional 762,522 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,757,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,609,000 after buying an additional 217,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after buying an additional 192,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla acquired 4,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEL stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.85. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

