Bank of America Corp DE Has $33.25 Million Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.41% of HollyFrontier worth $33,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 2,141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 128,492 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

