Bank of America Corp DE Has $34.26 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.43% of Assurant worth $34,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,186,000 after buying an additional 151,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average is $126.92. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.