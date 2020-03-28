Bank of America Corp DE Has $34.57 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $34,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 26.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 539,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 37,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,251,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 49,678 shares during the last quarter.

ETW opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

