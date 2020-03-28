Bank of America Corp DE Has $35.02 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,447 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.58% of Curtiss-Wright worth $35,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.07. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CW. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

