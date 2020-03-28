Bank of America Corp DE Has $35.39 Million Stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.00% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $35,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $31.50 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $659,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,987,282 shares in the company, valued at $116,931,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,202 shares of company stock worth $3,699,766. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

