Bank of America Corp DE Has $35.77 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,536 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.42% of F5 Networks worth $35,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $168.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average of $133.34.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

