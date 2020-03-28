Bank of America Corp DE Has $36.99 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 355,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.45% of Juniper Networks worth $36,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

