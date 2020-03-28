Bank of America Corp DE Has $37.42 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.64% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $37,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $871,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 143,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,207,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.