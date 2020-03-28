Bank of America Corp DE Has $38.85 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.77% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $38,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $548,000.

SPYD stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $39.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%.

